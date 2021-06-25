Nigeria: #EndSARS - Police Re-Arraigns Five Persons Accused of Receiving Body Parts of Killed Policemen

25 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The police say the suspects intended to eat the human parts

The Police on Friday re-arraigned five persons before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates' Court, Ibadan, for alleged unlawful possession and receipt of human parts for consumption.

The defendants are: Adeyemo Kemi, 34, Oyedepo Saheed, 43, Aliu Mubarak, 24, Oladipupo Ifakorede, 40, and a minor.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the five defendants, who were previously arraigned on October 22, 2020, for alleged receipt of human parts of policemen burnt by hoodlums during the EndSARS protest in Ibadan, had been in custody.

The court had adjourned the case to await the receipt of the State Director of Public Prosecution (DPP)'s advice.

At Friday's hearing, the Prosecutor, Amos Adewale, told the court that he had received the DPP's advice which ordered the re-arraignment of the defendants on substituted charges.

He said the defendants were now arraigned on a five-count charge bordering on conspiracy, receiving human parts for consumption, misconduct and unlawful possession of human head.

All the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Emmanuel Idowu, acting on the Chief Judge's directive on a special plea, granted bail to Ms Kemi, who is pregnant.

Mr Idowu also granted bail to Messrs Oyedepo, Aliu and Oladipupo in the sum of N1 million each with two sureties in like sum.

The Magistrate, however, released the minor to his father, who was present in court, with an order that he should enter into a bond to produce him in court whenever needed.

He adjourned the matter till August 11, for mention.

(NAN)

