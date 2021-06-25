Nigeria: 2021 UTME - JAMB Releases Results

The JAMB spokesman also said that few results are currently being withheld for further investigations.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Friday, said candidates who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) between June 19 and 22, can now access their results using the short USSD code of 55019.

A statement issued by the examination body and signed by its head, public affairs and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, hailed the adoption of the unique National Identification Number (NIN) for what he described as the sharp reduction in the incidence of malpractices during the examination.

He said; "The Board notes with satisfaction that the utilisation of NIN (National Identification Number) has helped in curbing examination malpractices as the 2021 UTME has recorded the least incidence of irregularities since the inception of the CBT examinations in Nigeria."

Mr. Benjamin, however, noted that JAMB will continue its review of "the CCTV footages and other technical gadgets for detection of possible examination misconducts."

The JAMB spokesman also revealed that few results are currently being withheld for further investigations, threatening that, "the board would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate subsequently found to have committed any form of examination misconduct."

JAMB had commenced the ongoing examination on June 19 and said it would continue till July 3.

More than 1.3 million candidates are taking part in the examination across more than 700 computer based centres nationwide.

Due to what it described as their below standard performance, the examination body delisted a total of 30 centres and placed 53 on its watchlist.