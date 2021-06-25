Nigeria: Lagos Owes 12.31% of Nigeria's Total Domestic Debt Stock - NBS

25 June 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Elebeke

Lagos state accounting for 12.31% of the total domestic debt stock, the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS has said.

The NBS disclosed this in its quarterly data release made available at its website yesterday.

According to the data, Federal Government only domestic debt stock was put at N16.51, while States and FCT domestic debt stock was put at N4.12trn, with Lagos state accounting for 12.31% of the total domestic debt stock, while Jigawa State has the least debt stock in this category with a contribution of 0.77% to the total domestic debt stock.

Meanwhile, Nigerian States and Federal Debt Stock data as of 31st March 2021 shows that the country's total public debt portfolio stood at N33.11trn.

The report indicates that further disaggregation of Nigeria's total public debt showed that N12.47trn or 37.67% of the debt was external , while 20.64trn or 62.33% of the debt was domestic.

Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved.

