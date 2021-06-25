Kenya: Kipchoge's Ineos 1 - 59 Challenge Documentary to Be Released

The inspirational Eliud Kipchoge's INEOS 1:59 Challenge film is set to be released next month.

Kipchoge became the first man to ever run a full marathon, 42.195km, under two hours when he clocked 1:59:40 in Vienna, Austria in 2019. He also holds the world record over the distance at 2:01:39.

During the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, a special project sponsored by British Chemical Company-INEOS, Kipchoge was challenged to break the two-hour barrier fuelled by the slogan 'No Human is Limited'.

In a statement, the Global Sports Communication stable, the world marathon record holder's management, said that they had decided to document his journey as an inspiration to humanity in a movie titled, 'The Last Milestone!'.

"We are excited to announce a cinematic portrait of the barrier-breaking journey of NN Running Team superstar Eliud Kipchoge to create history and become the first man to run a sub-two-hour marathon is set to be released next month," said the statement.

"By breaking the magical two-hour barrier in the INEOS 1:59 Challenge, Eliud Kipchoge showed what great strength lies in pure willpower, dedication and commitment. Eliud broke a great barrier in sport and in doing so he gave hope and inspiration. Others might do the same in music or politics or business or any other area which is close to their hearts."

"One of the goals of this projects was to show the world that "No Human Is Limited" and inspire people around the world. The aim was to make it bigger than athletics and bigger than sport," said Valentijn Trouw, Kipchoge's manager who led the performance side of the challenge.

Kipchoge said: "I am incredibly proud to share with you the trailer for my movie Kipchoge: The Last Milestone. The movie tells an intimate story of my dream to run under two hours, and shows all those who helped make it a reality. We, together, dared to dream, to attempt the impossible. I hope that day back in October 2019 inspired the world, and I hope that this movie will be a legacy and inspire runners of all ages for many years to come. Thank you for being part of this journey."

The inspirational documentary, which was executively produced by Academy Award nominee Ridley Scott and directed by Jake Scott, will receive its digital release on August 23.

Kipchoge's inspirational quest to achieve the seemingly impossible, which became reality on the streets of Vienna in 2019, is thrillingly captured in the show-stopping documentary - a moment which remains a high point in the history of the NN Running Team.

Additional report by Global Sports Communication.