West Africa: ECOWAS Parliament Puts Snowe On Key Committee

25 June 2021
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Dr. Sidie Mohamed Tunis has appointed Liberian Senator Edwin Melvin Snowe as a Member of the ad-hoc committee assigned to look into issues related to Members of Parliament forfait and travel allowances.

"I have the honour to inform you that you have been nominated by the Right Honourable Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament, Dr Sidie Mohamed Tunis as a Member of the ad-hoc committee assigned to look into issues related to Members of Parliament forfait and travel allowances," a communicated dated 21 June 2021 reads.

Mr. Snowe, who represents Bomi County in the Liberian Senate, was addressed in the communication from the Ecowas Parliament as chair on the Committee on Political Affairs, Peace, Security and African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM).

The ad-hoc committee on which he has been appointed is scheduled to hold its meeting on the margins of the meeting of Committee on Administration, Finance, and Budget Control which will be taking place from 28 June to 2 July 2021 in Banjul, Republic of The Gambia.

"In this regard, it would be highly appreciated if you can take all necessary steps in view of your participation in the deliberations of the Ad hoc committee," Mr. Snowe has been mandated in the communication authorized by K. Bertin Some, Secretary-General of the Parliament.

