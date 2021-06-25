Namibia: Veterans' President Paid 'Illegal' Salary

The Namibia National Liberation Veterans Association (NNLVA) continues to pay its president, Ben Shikongo, and his deputy thousands of dollars in salaries and benefits even though the association's constitution, rules and procedures indicate they should not be paid.

Despite contravening its own constitution to pay salaries and benefits to the two office-bearers, the NNLVA has not been able to disclose the actual amounts paid to the officials in the association's financial statements submitted for auditing during the 2017/18 and 2018/19 financial years.

This was revealed in the latest report by auditor general Junias Kandjeke on the accounts of the veterans association which was submitted to the National Assembly earlier this month.

Kandjeke said according to the association's constitution, its president and vice president are not entitled to receive a salary as they are not part of the full-time management committee of the association.

However, the Office of the Auditor General discovered that the NNLVA's president and vice president receive salaries, which is contrary to the association's constitution.

Efforts to get comments from Shikongo were not successful yesterday.

Apart from bending its own rules to pay Shikongo and his deputy, the association has also been operating and spending money allocated to it without an approved budget for 2018 and 2019.

The absence of an approved budget has been reported in other audit reports of the association since 2011. As a result, an amount of more than N$4,8 million that the association spent between 2011 and 2015 was classified as "unconfirmed expenditure".

For the specific financial years under review (2018 and 2019), auditors also raised concerns over the association's lack of an appropriate financial reporting framework and poor record-keeping.

The auditors further state that the association does not make any contribution to its employees' pension scheme funds as required by the law. It owes its employees an amount of N$92 208 for 2018 and N$91 924 for 2019 in pension contributions, it is stated in the audit report.

The liberation veterans association also failed to disclose any outstanding payments or invoices at the end of the two financial years, despite differences amounting to N$73 530 (2018) and N$74 825 (2019) detected between the cash book and cash equivalents for the two years.