Namibia: National Plan of Action for Small Scale Fisheries Being Mooted

Efforts are underway to develop a National Plan of Action for namibian's Small-Scale Fisheries (NPOA-SSF) sector for Namibia.

In September last year, the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources committed itself to implementing the Voluntary Guidelines for Securing Sustainable Small-Scale Fisheries in Namibia in the context of food security and poverty alleviation with the ultimate goal to develop a NPOA-SSF for the country.

The Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations in Namibia is providing technical capacity and implementation support for developing the NPOA-SSF through the framework for the SSF guidelines, according to information on the project provided to The Namibian by the Ministry and FAO recently.

According to FAO, the justification of the project is that the Marine Resources Act of 2000 and the Inland Fisheries Resources Act of 2003, recognise artisanal and recreation fishing but are silent on and do not include small small-scale fisheries.

As a result, information and data on small-scale fishermen has remained poor, rendering their roles invisible and not enabling them to benefit from focused policy supported plans, programmes and interventions.

"Therefore, the socio-economic value of small-scale fisheries has largely been underestimated and their contribution to national accounts (including food and nutrition) has been undervalued.

The current programme is aimed at reforming the policy situation through this intervention," says Alushe Hitula, FAO senior consultant.

It is estimated that small-scale fisheries play an important role in the daily lives of over 40 000 Namibians and this include livelihoods supported in the production sector (through direct fishing), the post-harvest sector (through fish processing) and through marketing which occurs locally and nationally.

Dried and salted Namibian fish is exported to markets as far as the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia Fish production in Zambezi region alone is estimated at 5 000 metric tones annually and valued at N$150 million.

However, this contribution as well as contributions from other regions are currently not recorded in national statistics.

The project is being implemented in all 14 regions of Namibia, using a cluster approach with the primary target of the NPOA-SSF being coastal and inland fishing communities (including fisherwomen, fishermen and youths), riverine communities and communities that depend on fisheries as a source of food, income and livelihood.

The development of the NPAOSSF is being led and guided by a multi-sectoral national smallscale fisheries fask force, composed of various stakeholders such as the Ministry of Fisheries and Marine Resources, Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism, Namibia Nature Foundation, Benguela Current Convention, University of Namibia and One Ocean Hub.

Some of the key activities that FAO has been supporting toward the development of NPAO-SSF thus far includes providing recommendations for policy alignment and reform, undertaking regional stakeholders consultations across the 14 regions to create awareness within communities and gathering evidence to support the process and establishing a regional profile of small-scale fisheries to create awareness on the relevance of the small-scale fisheries sector as well as to document key issues and challenges faced by the small-scale fisheries sector.

FAO said some of the common challenges faced by the small-scale fisheries (both in marine and inland activities) are the lack of a standard definition for "a small scale fisher" in Namibia, and no recognition of the small-scale fisheries sector in Namibia. The effects of climate change are notable the sector.

Therefore, mitigation actions are required to support communities whose livelihoods depend on the fisheries resource.

The project is being implemented in two contiguous phases up to November 2022. Total funding for the project to date has been USD 125 000 (approximately N$1,8 million), and funding for phase two which will be coming from the Swedish Development Agency (SIDA) is currently being finalised.