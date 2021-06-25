Gambia: The Tragedy of Dependence

opinion

When the first vaccines arrived on Gambian soil the ministry of health had to do a lot of advocacy to convince people to vaccinate. It did not take long for many to become convinced and took their first jab. Today the public is informed the quantity of vaccines that arrived has now been exhausted. More assistance is expected to ensure that those who took their first jab will get their second.

This is the danger that is posed when a nation depends on others for assistance in handling its primary responsibility. It is envisaged that the sovereignty and independence of a country could only be guaranteed if it is put on the path of self-reliance and self-determined development.

The country has to keep track of those who already have the first jab and cost what it would take to get a second jab. This should lead to immediate effort to raise the necessary resources to address this concern.

There is also need to assess the need of the whole country so that the required resources could be moblised to ensure that those who want to vaccinate would be catered for.