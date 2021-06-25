Gambia: CDS Drammeh Says the Military Should Not Engage in Politics

25 June 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

Lieutenant General Yakuba A. Drammeh, while continuing his tours to military facilities, informed the soldiers that the military engaging in politics is a conflict of interest.

"People call themselves politicians, let them engage in politics. We are soldiers, let us protect and defend the country," he said. "Personally, I will not partake in politics, I do not expect you to partake."

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) further told the soldiers that they cannot involve themselves in political activities, saying it will not be taken lightly if any soldier is seen taking part in any political rally and that he has warned the senior members of the Armed Forces.

Speaking further, Lt. General said it is observed with keen interest about the rise in tribal competitions especially in social media.

CDS Drammeh described tribes insulting tribes as a dangerous precedent adding that these are issues increasing in social media platforms.

The army's chief said Gambians should learn from history.

"The essence of history is to learn from the past. Learn from our mistakes," he said.

He added that Gambians' relationships are interwoven, taking himself as an example that he comes from all the major tribes. He asked where he stands if there is conflict in the country.

"Most of you share a similar position," he said.

CDS Drammeh advised the soldiers to respect elders, women and youths in the country and work amicably with them.

"You have a special mission to perform ready to provide security," he said.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X