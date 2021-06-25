Ethiopia: Berbera Port First Phase Container Terminal Expansion Starts Operation

25 June 2021
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Dargie Kahsay

ADDIS ABABA - The first phase expansion of Berbera port container terminal has officially inaugurated and started operation to accommodate huge ships, Ethiopian Transport Minister announced from Berbera.

A high-level government delegation led by Ahmed Shide, Minister of Finance has visited the first phase of expansion and modernization of Berbera port, Ethiopia's Transport Minister disclosed adding Minister Dagmawit was member of the delegation.

Minister Dagmawit announced that the first phase expansion of the Berbera container terminal has started its operation and ready to accommodate heavy ships with modern infrastructure after it officially inaugurated from yesterday.

Dagmawit stated that Ethiopia has launched a 10 year economic plan and the operation of Berbera Port would help support in facilitating Ethiopia's import-export freight.

Finance Minister Ahmed Shide on his part noted that completion and starting operation of the first phase expansion of Berbera Port will boost regional economic integration and will play crucial role for Ethiopia's ever-growing import-export transaction.

Somali Land President Musa Bihi on his part said that Somali Land will provide standard port service to Ethiopia and will work cooperatively for the safe transportation and delivery of freights from the port to Ethiopia, Somali Mass Media Agency reported.

It was leant that the first expansion phase of Berbera Port is believed to accommodate over one million containers annually with modern infrastructures, in ship-to-land and mobile cranes. Expansion of Berbera Port is being underway by the joint agreement of Ethiopia, Somali Land and DP World with 19, 30 and 51 percent shares respectively.

