Ethiopia: Voters Plant Over 87.4 Mln. Seedlings

ADDIS ABABA - The Ministry of Agriculture announced that Ethiopians planted 87.4 million seedlings during the 6th general elections. It also disclosed that it has finalized preparations to share 1 billion seedlings with six neighboring countries.

Speaking to the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA), the Ministry's Natural Resources Development and Conservation Director Tefera Tadesse said that Ethiopia has planned to share 1 billion seedlings with six neighboring countries namely Eritrea, Kenya, South Sudan, Somalia, Djibouti and Sudan. The progress of Ethiopian green legacy has expanded to eastern Africa. Over 6 billion seedlings are prepared to be planted on wide hectares of land this year.

As to Tefera, Ethiopia's green legacy is an exemplary experience and all stakeholders and communities have been planting tree seedlings in different parts of the nation keeping intervals and phases. Over 545 million seedlings had been planted during the pre-election period. In addition to this, the Ministry has confirmed that the plantation of over of 87.4 million seedlings only during the general election day.

Tefera called on all stakeholders, government and non-government organization and the community at large to take part in planting tree seedlings as it is instrumental in greening Ethiopia and the Horn and provide others with the best experience in keeping natural balance.