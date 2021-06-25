Malawi Name Uncapped Players in Provisional Cosafa Cup Squad

Malawi coach Meck Mwase has named an extended 39-man provisional squad for the COSAFA Cup that will be staged in Nelson Mandela Bay from July 6-18, leaving out a number of his leading names.

The likes of Orlando Pirates forward Gabadinho Mhango, and the Baroka FC pair of Richard Mbulu and Gerald Phiri Jnr have been rested for the tournament as

Mwase looks to extend his pool of players ahead of their appearance at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early next year.

He has recalled strikers Zicco Mkanda and Muhamad Sulumba, as well as Mozambique-based midfielder Ndaziona Chatsalira, with the latter having last played for The Flames in 2014.

Chatsalira is one of the four players who play outside the country, alongside Taonga Chimodzi, Schumacker Kuwali, Khuda Muyaba and Dennis Chembezi.

Nyasa Big Bullets striker Hassan Kajoke, who was recently dropped on disciplinary grounds, has also found his way back into the squad.

There are also 10 uncapped players in the squad, who will be desperate to make the final 20 and be on the plane to South Africa.

These are goalkeepers Christopher Mikuwa of Mighty Tigers and Nyasa Big Bullets' Richard Chimbamba, Red Lions defender Pilirani Thulu, midfielders Anthony Mfune, Chikondi Kamanga, Lackson Mwale, Blessings Mpokera and Micheck Seleman, and strikers Thoko Harrison and Gadik Chirwa.

Malawi open their Group B campaign at the COSAFA Cup against Madagascar on July 7, following by a clash with Comoros Islands three days later. They finish up with a potential pool decider against Zambia on July 13.

Only the top team in each of the three pools and the best runner-up advance to the semifinals.

Malawi Provisional squad:

GOALKEEPERS

Brighton Munthali (Silver Strikers)

Enerst Kakhobwe (Nyasa Big Bullets)

William Thole (Wanderers)

Christopher Mikuwa (Tigers)

Richard Chimbamba (Nyasa Big Bullets)

DEFENDERS

Stanley Sanudi (Wanderers)

Nickson Nyasulu (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Paul Ndhlovu (MAFCO)

Peter Cholopi (Wanderers)

Erick Kawonga (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Gomezgani Chirwa (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Nickson Mwale (Silver Strikers)

Pilirani Thulu (Red Lions)

Dennis Chembe (Polokwane City)

MIDFIELDERS

Chimwemwe Idana (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Mike Mkwate (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Rafick Namwera (Wanderers)

Duncan Nyoni (Silver Strikers)

Yamikani Chester (Wanderers)

Chikoti Chirwa (Red Lions)

Vitumbiko Kumwenda (Wanderers)

Chikondi Kamanga (Silver Strikers)

Micium Mhone (Blue Eagles)

Patrick Banda (Ekwendeni Hammers)

Lackson Mwale (CIVO)

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Anthony Mfune (Karonga United)

Misheke Selemani (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Blessings Mpokera (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Taonga Chimodzi (Omon Aradippou)

Ndaziona Chatsalira (Ferreviario de Nacala)

STRIKERS & WINGERS

Hassan Kajoke (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Maxwell Phodo (Silver Strikers)

Stain Davie (Silver Strikers)

Sulumba Muhamed (CIVO)

Gadik Chirwa (Blue Eagles)

Ziko Mkanda (Nyasa Big Bullets)

Thoko Harrison (Karonga United)

Khuda Muyaba (Polokwane City)

Schumacker Kuwali (UD Songo)