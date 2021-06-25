Southern Africa: Angola Supports SADC Fight Against Terrorism in Mozambique

Maputo — The Secretary of State for the Interior, José Bamoquina Zau, affirmed this Thursday, that Angola supports SADC's efforts of fighting against terrorism in the province of Cabo Delgado, northeast of Mozambique.

Bamoquina Zau, who was speaking to journalists in Maputo, was part of the Angolan delegation at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of Southern Africa Development Communities (SADC), held on Wednesday (23) in the Mozambican capital.

Regarding Angola's contribution to the fight against terrorism in Mozambique, he said that it could only be done in light of the SADC's guidelines, within the scope of the regional organization's Stand-by Force.

"Support is linked to material aspects and resources to the Mozambican Defense Forces", underlined Bamoquina Zau, stressing that the issue of terrorism in Mozambique is pertinent because it is a global and regional matter.

The province of Cabo Delgado - rich in mineral resources - has been the target of terrorist attacks by insurgents that have caused death to the local population and a large number of displaced people fleeing the actions of terrorists.

The Angolan delegation was headed by the Minister of the Interior, Eugénio Laborinho, representing the Angolan President, João Lourenço.

The Southern African Development Community (SADC) is the sub-regional organization for economic integration and cooperation of the countries of this region, created on August 17, 1992.

It aims at promoting economic growth and development, reducing poverty, increasing the population's quality of life, peace and security, sustainable development, strengthening and consolidating the region's cultural, historical and social affinities, among other aspects.

SADC groups Angola, South Africa, Botswana, Comoros, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Swatini, Tanzania, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Seychelles.