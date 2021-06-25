Angola: Covid-19 - Angola Registers 89 New Infections and 18 Recoveries

24 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola reported on Thursday 89 new infections, the recovery of 18 patients and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the daily clinical report, 44 were diagnosed in Luanda, 14 in Huambo, 7 in Huíla, 5 in Namibe and Luanda, 4 in Cuanza Sul, 3 in Benguela and Uíge, 2 in Cunene and 1 in Cabinda and Cuando Cubango, respectively.

With ages ranging from 1 to 90 years, 52 of them are male and 37 female.

The deaths were registered two in the provinces of Huíla, and one in Cuando Cubango, involving Angolan citizens.

The recovered ones were 13 residents in the province of Huambo, 4 in Benguela and 1 in Cunene with.

In the last 24 hours, the labs processed 1,996 samples by RT-PCR.

There are 122 citizens in inpatient centers and 78 in institutional quarantine, while 2,391 contacts of positive cases are under medical follow-up.

The country's overall picture registers 38,091 positive cases, with 881 deaths, 32,340 recovered patients and 4,870 active diseased.

Of the active diseased, 14 are in critical condition, 29 severe, 45 moderate, 34 mild and 4,748 asymptomatic.

