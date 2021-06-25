Angola: Politician Nfuca Muzemba Announces Creation of Political Party

Luanda — The politician and former secretary-general of UNITA´s youth wing JURA, Nfuca Muzemba, handed in this Thursday, at the Constitutional Court, the process for the legalization of the Installation Commission of the political party dubbed "Esperança".

Nfuca Muzemba, who was speaking at a press conference, said that the new political party is characterized as being of center-left in ideological terms, as it intends to unite the positive points of one political system and another.

He added that "Esperança" (Hope), whose bases are already created countrywide, does not intend to use the Angolan Student Movement (MEA), as many would have us believe.

Likewise, Nfuca Muzemba denied that he is receiving support from political forces or entities, adding that the individuals who make up "Esperança" have already shown their capacity to work towards the realization of major challenges.

However, he stressed that, despite being in the creation phase, the possibility of the emergence of a new political force has generated a lot of agitation in the national level, which, in his opinion, is positive.

This new political party, he argues, aims to project alternation, which will result in a major change for the country, as well as its projection for the future.

In this context, the coordinator of "Esperança" stated that, in 2022, the participation of this political force in the electoral process will be a certainty.

For this reason, he considers that this will be the third way, given that the political parties that fought for independence have already given everything they had to give.

Among the challenges, he listed sectors such as health, education, employment, strengthening democracy and fighting corruption, as fundamental elements of this political training in creation.