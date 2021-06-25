Angola: Politician Nfuca Muzemba Announces Creation of Political Party

24 June 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The politician and former secretary-general of UNITA´s youth wing JURA, Nfuca Muzemba, handed in this Thursday, at the Constitutional Court, the process for the legalization of the Installation Commission of the political party dubbed "Esperança".

Nfuca Muzemba, who was speaking at a press conference, said that the new political party is characterized as being of center-left in ideological terms, as it intends to unite the positive points of one political system and another.

He added that "Esperança" (Hope), whose bases are already created countrywide, does not intend to use the Angolan Student Movement (MEA), as many would have us believe.

Likewise, Nfuca Muzemba denied that he is receiving support from political forces or entities, adding that the individuals who make up "Esperança" have already shown their capacity to work towards the realization of major challenges.

However, he stressed that, despite being in the creation phase, the possibility of the emergence of a new political force has generated a lot of agitation in the national level, which, in his opinion, is positive.

This new political party, he argues, aims to project alternation, which will result in a major change for the country, as well as its projection for the future.

In this context, the coordinator of "Esperança" stated that, in 2022, the participation of this political force in the electoral process will be a certainty.

For this reason, he considers that this will be the third way, given that the political parties that fought for independence have already given everything they had to give.

Among the challenges, he listed sectors such as health, education, employment, strengthening democracy and fighting corruption, as fundamental elements of this political training in creation.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X