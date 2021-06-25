East Africa: EAC Calls for Harmonised Policy to Tackle Covid-19

25 June 2021
The East African (Nairobi)
By Moses Havyarimana

The East African Community has called on member states to have a harmonised policy in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has affected crossborder trade and free movement of people.

East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) Speaker Martin Ngoga said that it is essential for member states to have a uniform approach in combatting the spread of the virus.

"We call on member states to look at the possibilities of harmonising the measures we take as a region so we have a common approach such that people, even in difficult times of the pandemic, can continue to enjoy the benefits of integration," said the EALA speaker Martin Ngoga.

This comes as the region is still combatting the spread of Covid-19 with some countries imposing lockdowns while others are opening up their borders.

"The EAC ministers in charge of health met and agreed on how to handle the issue of pandemic across the region and harmonise the means on how to handle it this was not done," said EALA Member of Parliament Denis Namara.

In May 2021 the East African Community Sectoral Council on Trade, Industry, Finance and Investment (SCTIFI) urged the EAC Regional Coordination Committee to review and harmonise the Covid-19 testing charges and the validity and mutual recognition of the certificates to ensure the safe and smooth movement of goods and people in the region.

