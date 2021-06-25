Nigeria: Students' Abduction - Govt Mulls 'Communication Architecture' for Unity Schools

25 June 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, yesterday said the federal government was considering greater security measures to ensure that cases of abduction are no longer recorded in the nation's 110 unity colleges across the country.

He described part of the security measures being considered as "a complex and sophisticated communication architecture."

The ministry's Director of Press, Mr. Ben Goong, disclosed this in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja.

Goong quoted the minister as speaking at the Federal Government College Otobi, Benue State.

He was said to have spoken through the ministry's Permanent Secretary, Sonny Echono, at the inauguration of some projects at the college.

The statement quoted the minister as saying, "The safety of our children is a topmost priority to the government of President Muhammadu Buhari.

"The government would leave no stone unturned in her efforts to ensure the safe recovery of the remaining abducted children of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State

"The federal government is putting in place greater security measures, including a complex and sophisticated communication architecture that would make it almost impossible for bandits and other criminal elements to operate so as to safeguard all unity colleges as well as prevent a reoccurrence of the Yauri ugly experience."

The minister was also quoted as saying that the Federal Government has approved the full engagement of teachers from the Parent Teachers Associations across unity colleges.

"The ministry has already begun the process that would lead to the regularisation of the appointments of these teachers.

"The engagement of the PTA teachers would be restricted to qualified teachers who meet the new entry requirements into the teaching profession in Nigeria," he added

