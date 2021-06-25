Namibia: Industry Loop - Namibian Photographers Deserve Gold!

This industry would be incomplete without the art of photography.

The people with big brains teach us that photography is the science, art, application and practice of creating durable images by recording light or other electromagnetic radiation, either electronically by means of an image sensor, or chemically by means of a light-sensitive material such as photographic film.

In simple words, it's the person who takes pictures of you. It's the person who makes sure you look good. It's the person who curates your reality. It's the person who makes sure your moments are documented.

Sadly, it's also the same person who you don't want to pay. It's the person who you refuse to provide transport for. It's the person who has to carry very valuable equipment while following you around. It's the person who event organisers simply refuse to provide convenient seating and space for to do their work properly. It's the same person who has to take a taxi after a show with this valuable equipment after covering your event. It's the same person who you will sh*t on to forward the pictures. It's the same person who you refuse to credit.

Oh, and don't you dare mention or highlight Namibian photographers, because then we are mos kama making them celebrities (which they apparently don't deserve to be), but it is the very same people who will be quick to religiously follow and worship Annie Leibovitz, Mario Testino, Joe McNally and others.

What is it that Namibian photographers have to do to earn your respect? Why are we so quick to list foreign photographers as G.O.A.T, but refuse to highlight our own? If we are talking G.O.A.T, why can't we list Gerhard Botha and the late Tony Figueira? Let's stop this nonsense of looking past our own to glorify overrated foreigners who could not give a rats manure about tiny little Namibia.

Photographers in Namibia go through a lot. Namibian photographers deserve to be celebrated. Namibian photographers deserve to be highlighted. We all have photographers. We all have that one photographer we always call upon for our big moments.

They always come even though you treat them like dirt. Today I challenge you to highlight a Namibian photographer. Tweet, Insta and Facebook post their brand and simply say "Thank you" with the hashtag #WeAppreciateYou. If there are no posts by the time the next Industry Loop comes to you... then you would've solidified my argument. Tag/mention them, say "Thank you", followed by #WeAppreciateYou. Let's see if you appreciate your photographer.

Until the next Loop, we say #GMTM

