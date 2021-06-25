Namibia: Economic Bleeding Continues in 2021

The Namibian economy recorded a decrease amounting to N$2,2 billion in economic activities between January and March this year.

Despite many production and consumption shackles lifted by the first quarter of 2021, Covid-19 continues to choke the economy which registered a N$31,9 billion output value for the said months. This is 6,5% less than the N$34,2 billion registered over the same period last year.

Announcing the quarter economic performance results yesterday, Namibia Statistics Agency (NSA) chief Alex Shimuafeni said the domestic economy has slid into a deeper recession when compared to the corresponding quarter of 2020.

This means that the formal data presented to the NSA by economic agents shows that the country was unable to produce the number of goods and services they produced in 2020, during the same period.

Moreover, the N$2,2 billion loss in output means the country's factors of production were underutilised for many reasons, mostly Covid-19 induced.

These include the country's big pool of the unemployed, and the committed capital from the country's savings being unable to find viable projects.

Despite a relaxation in Covid-19-related restrictions that affected production and consumption, poor performance was recorded in almost every sector across major sectors of the economy.

The construction sector led in terms of low production, declining by 23,9% in its value-added contribution. The last time the construction sector grew was in 2015 when it recorded growth of 22,7%. Since then it has been the most affected sector with contraction, with both government projects and expenditure recording a nosedive, as fewer buildings were completed.

In real terms, buildings completed slowed down by 6,4% relative to 56,7% growth in the first quarter of 2020.

Following construction, is the country's already small sector, manufacturing, which has registered a 22,3% decline in output in three months. The decline is recorded in subsectors such as beverage production and food.

Mining and quarrying recorded a 19% decline in its overall output for the quarter.

The metal ores and diamond mining subsectors led the mining contraction with 44,5% and 33,8% decline in real value-added, respectively.

The financial services sector recorded a 13,8% reduction in the value of service it produced in the first three months of 2021, compared to the same period last year.

The most brutally affected by the pandemic in 2020 were hotels and restaurants, as travel and flights got cancelled to minimise physical contact. The restrictions were lifted towards the end of last year to early this year, although the new measures have still not induced much momentum as the sector recorded a 12% reduction.

Again, due to the increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections in the country, several countries around the world have suspended flights coming from Namibia.

These sectors have pushed the economy "into deeper recession", posting a contraction of 6,5% for the first three months of 2021 relative to a 2,5% decline in the first quarter of 2020.

COMMUNICATION THRIVES

The pandemic-induced digitalisation through remote working, virtual conferences, more calls, and emails have helped the communication sector to record positive output since last year after it has declined at the end of 2019.

According to the NSA, the information and communications sector recorded a strong growth of 17,6% in real value-added relative to growth of 11,5% in the first quarter of 2020.

The key driver to improved performance was improved performance in the number of minutes used.

Another beneficiary of the pandemic-induced expenditure in terms of value-added contribution was health. NSA statistics show that the health sector remains in a positive trajectory with 12,8% in real value-added for the first three months of this year, relative to marginal growth of 0,8% in the first quarter of 2020

The key driver of the performance was the increased number of health personnel and increasing demand for health services.