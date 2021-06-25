Namibia: Vaccine Hesitancy - What Is It and Who Has It?

With the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in full swing, demand for vaccination in Namibia is still very low; only about 110 600 Namibians received at least one dose and around 21 500 are fully vaccinated so far.

This has forced many to reflect on possible causes of vaccine hesitancy among the Namibian population.

According to the WHO, "vaccine hesitancy refers to a delay in acceptance or refusal of vaccination despite availability of vaccination services. Vaccine hesitancy is complex and context specific, varying across time, place, and vaccines. It is influenced by factors such as complacency, convenience and confidence."

But Namibia is not the only country with significant levels of vaccine hesitancy, and it is not the first time the world is confronted with vaccine hesitancy during a devastating pandemic.

Yet, across the globe evidence demonstrates that vaccines are one of the most successful and cost-effective interventions known to improve health outcomes. Vaccines save lives, improve health, and protect livelihoods, but only if they are used.

High vaccine uptake is dependent on several factors. The most basic requirements include an understanding of the need and value of vaccination, the availability of vaccines, as well as accessible immunisation services.

Thus far, Namibia has vaccines available (that may change as poorer countries continue to struggle to get access to enough vaccines) and it has accessible immunisation services. Yet, a recent survey showed that slightly more than half (51%) the adult population is unlikely to get vaccinated.

Understanding vaccine hesitancy is a complex task because so many variables play a part in individuals' and communities' decision to delay or reject vaccination. The following are some of the features of vaccination hesitancy in Namibia.

Vaccine hesitancy is not equally spread among all the regions. Regions in which respondents report a higher likelihood of getting vaccinated include Kavango East, Zambezi, Omusati, Kunene, Oshana, Kavango West, //Kharas and Otjozondjupa. Except for Oshana, these are regions with predominantly rural populations.

Vaccine hesitancy is higher among women than among men. More than 55% of women indicated that they are unlikely to get vaccinated, whereas 47% of men did the same.

Men are more likely to get vaccinated in ten of the country's regions. The gender gap for vaccine hesitancy is largest in Zambezi, //Kharas and Kavango East. Here the likelihood of getting vaccinated among men exceeds that of women with more than 20 percentage points. More research is needed to understand why this gender gap exists.

There is more vaccine hesitancy among the youngest (18-35 years) and the oldest respondents (65+ years) in the sample. This may suggest that these age cohorts do not find the current vaccine promotion messages engaging enough for them to respond to it.

Urban respondents have higher vaccine hesitancy (54%) than rural respondents (48%).

Vaccine hesitancy is closely correlated to dimensions of trust. Those who show hesitancy are less likely to trust the government's Covid-19 statistics (64%) than those who have less hesitancy (53%). Those with vaccine hesitancy believe levels of corruption during the pandemic higher (53%) than those without hesitancy (39%).

Trust in the government to ensure that the vaccines are safe is lowest among those with hesitancy (82% trust government "not at all" or "just a little") compared to those without hesitancy (52%) who felt the same way. Some 62% of those with hesitancy are very worried that an unsafe vaccine will be tested on Namibian citizens, while only 45% of those without hesitancy felt the same way.

Vaccine hesitancy is a complex problem that can be understood through further research on issues such as belief systems, attitudes, perceived risks, actual experiences and communication and the media environment. The variances in vaccine hesitancy call for vaccine messages that speak directly to each of the groups with strong vaccine hesitancy.

One message will not fit all.