Uganda Placed On UK Travel Ban List

25 June 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Faith Amongin

The United Kingdom has added Uganda to its travel ban red list, to prevent the spread of new Covid-19 variants that have since wrecked havoc in Uganda and other parts of the world.

A UK government statement on Thursday said the decision was reached at following a review of the latest scientific evidence pertaining to the risk of community transmission of Covid-19 variants.

"Pursuant to this decision, only British nationals, Irish nationals and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK who have departed from or transited Uganda within 10 days prior to their arrival in the UK will be required to quarantine for 10 days in a government approved facility," the statement reads in part.

The statement also notes that the measures are temporary and will be kept under review.

"The travel restrictions will only remain in place whilst the level of risks assessed to justify these measures. Several countries have been removed from the quarantine list as a result of measures introduced to mitigate the risk posed by Covid-19 variant of concern, including increased genomic surveillance to reduce the risk posed by variants of concern," the statement further reads.

The travel restriction takes effect on Tuesday June 29, 2021.

This comes at a time when Uganda battling the second wave of the pandemic that struck in March 2020 and has since registered 75,537 cases and snatched 781 lives according to latest records from the Ministry of Health.

The UK also earlier this year also red listed several other countries including South Africa, the UAE, Burundi and Rwanda among others, in a bid to prevent the spread of new variants of Covid-19.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X