Namibia: Ovaherero Authority Helps Rethink Funerals

editorial

The polite rejection of state funding for the funeral of Ovaherero paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro is a cue for Namibians to emulate this example at all levels of society.

Namibians have developed a culture of extravagance when it comes to funerals, often splashing out at the expense of the livelihood of orphans, surviving spouses and families.

This habit is also visible at government level where the gesture of honouring the dead becomes a wasteful use of taxpayer funds.

In this year's national budget, about N$100 million was allocated to 'funeral' spending by the offices of the president, the prime minister and the ministries of poverty eradication and social services.

No doubt more is spent if we take into account the military as well as funeral benefits that form part of the pay packages of government employees.

So it was encouraging to learn of the sensible response of the Ovaherero Traditional Authority (OTA) in telling the government 'thanks, but no thanks'.

"The Ovaherero shall be responsible for the burial arrangements of our beloved paramount chief and the cost associated with that," wrote a leader of the OTA, Mutjinde Katjiua.

Katjiua said: "Therefore, while we accept the honour of a state funeral, we hereby request that the costs that are ordinarily carried by the state in respect of a funeral of this nature should rather be directed to the Covid-19 emergency."

The Covid-19 crisis sealed the wise counsel of the OTA to the government.

The pandemic is radically changing the parameters of our lives, including our perspectives on life and death.

The government should also review the criteria for and benefits of a state or hero's funeral.

Sadly, lavish spending on short-term consumption and satisfactions related to funerals will continue unless Namibians use the OTA's stance to gain momentum in changing the culture of going over the top, supposedly to lay the dead to rest (as if they are not already).

After-tears parties are distasteful, and perhaps easy to dispense with.

Covid-19 has forced people not to gather, which automatically reduces the costs of catering for food.

But Namibians will buy new clothes, pick the most expensive coffins, a cost most families struggle to afford, and go into debt paying for the finest marble to adorn tombs.

In fact, in anticipation of death, many Namibians spend a sizable amount on funeral insurance policies to try and help cushion the spending that regularly leaves survivors broke.

The manner in which banks and several financial services fall over themselves to cater for funeral costs in many transactions suggests a lucrative industry - thanks mainly to the culture of Namibians who pull out all stops when it comes to 'saying goodbye'.

Covid-19 is hopefully starting to change our practices in relation to health safety: The hygiene of washing hands and distancing to avoid the spray of spittle landing on other people as we engage in conversations loud and soft.

The crisis brought by the novel coronavirus pandemic should spur Namibians on even further - to change the practice and habit of splashing much-needed money on burying the dead.

Instead, extending the appeal by the OTA's Katjiua, Namibians should redirect the use of money from funerals to the living, who often are left hungry and even destitute once the crowds have dispersed to carry on with their normal lives.

The living very often need the resources desperately to become productive members of society.

They should not be forgotten amid the mourning and sending off of the dead.

A culture of moderation is possible.