Namibia: APP Gets Court Order to Inspect Ballots

The Electoral Court has ordered the Electoral Commission of Namibia to make ballots which were rejected in last year's regional council election in the Kavango East region's Ndonga Linena constituency available to the All People's Party (APP).

The commission should make 57 rejected ballots from the constituency available to the APP to be copied, the court directed in an order issued by judges Nate Ndauendapo, Boas Usiku and Hannelie Prinsloo on Tuesday.

The ballot papers should be made available to the party within three weeks, the court also stated.

The APP initially asked the court to order a recount of ballots, including rejected ballots, cast in the Ndonga Linena constituency in the regional council election on 25 November last year.

The court declined that application in March, but stated that the party was given an opportunity to again approach the court to seek a different order.

The election in the constituency was a closely run contest, with Swapo candidate Michael Kampota declared the winner after he received 12 more votes than APP candidate Daniel Djami.

Kampota received 1 073 votes, while Djami had 1 061 votes.

Two candidates from the Popular Democratic Movement and the Independent Patriots for Change received 146 and 70 votes respectively.

According to the APP, its polling agents observed that 40 ballots were rejected at polling stations in the constituency because the voters who cast the ballots made a marking on the photographs of a candidate on the ballot, instead of in the open space next to the photograph.

The party also claims its polling agents objected to the rejection of the ballots, to no avail, and that the markings made on the rejected ballots were clear enough to establish which candidates the voters meant to choose.

APP secretary general Vinsent Kanyetu stated in an affidavit filed at the court that in terms of the Electoral Act, presiding officers at an election have the discretion to reject ballots for only three reasons: when a ballot paper is marked to record a vote for more than one candidate or political party or organisation; when a ballot paper does not have the required mark showing it had been officially issued to a voter; and when a ballot paper is unmarked or it is not possible to determine with certainty for which candidate, party or organisation it had been marked.

The 40 rejected ballot papers which APP polling agents observed being excluded from counting in the Ndonga Linena constituency do not fall in any of those categories, according to Kanyetu.

Lawyer Henry Shimutwikeni represented the APP in the case.

The Electoral Commission of Namibia did not oppose the party's application to be given access to the spoilt ballots.