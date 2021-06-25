Namibia Hires Ex-Boks Gaffer

Allister Coetzee has accepted the challenge of leading Namibia to the Rugby World Cup, following his instalment is head coach yesterday.

The Namibia Rugby Union announced that the former Springbok boss "has been appointed as senior national team head coach with effect from 25 June 2021, up and until the end of the 2023 World Cup".

His recruitment and selection process was done in conjunction with World Rugby, the NRU said.

"Mr Coetzee brings with him a wealth of experience and maturity after working across all levels of the game," said NRU president Edward Mensah in a statement.

An experienced mentor, he was the Springboks' assistant coach when they won the World Cup in 2007 having occupied the role from 2004 - 2007.

He went on to assume the head coach mantle of South Africa, enduring a tumultuous time from 2016 - 2017.

"I am grateful and honoured to be appointed to this position. I will do everything in my power to see Namibia qualify for the 2023 RWC in France," Coetzee said.

"It is going to be trying conditions and circumstances as the world is currently facing this pandemic. But I am really looking forward to meet the squad and get started. I would like to thank the NRU and World Rugby for the confidence and trust bestowed on me."

Coetzee also coached Eastern Province, Sharks and the Stormers between 2010 and 2015. more recently Coetzee was in charge of the Kobelco Steelers (2015 - 2016) and Canon Eagles (2018 - 2020) in Japan.

"The NRU believes that Mr Coetzee will assist in realising the Union's goal of not only qualifying for the next World Cup that will be held in 2023 in France, but will also ensure that our national team does our country proud again by not only participating but competing at the highest level," Mensah said.

"As the rugby community of Namibia, we welcome Allister and trust that together we will take Namibian Rugby to heights never experienced before.

"The NRU will do our utmost to support Allister by creating the most conducive environment in order for him to successfully coach the National Senior Team and to deliver on expectations. Welcome on board Allister," the NRU head said.