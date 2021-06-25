Namibia: Traditional Authority Ordered to Stop Sand Mining

ENVIRONMENTAL commissioner Timotheus Mufeti has ordered the Ondonga Traditional Authority to halt all sand-mining activities at Ondando village near Oniipa in the Oshikoto region.

In a letter to the traditional authority's chief administrator, Nicky Uugwanga, dated 23 June, Mufeti said the suspension was effected because of non-compliance with the conditions of the environmental clearance certificate for sand and gravel mining activities at the Ondando sandpit.

Some of the contraventions reported and observed, Mufeti said, include the disturbance and intersecting of the underground water at the site, and the construction and operation of a gravel road to and from the site without appropriate authorisation.

Mufeti said the environmental clearance certificate for the Ondando sand-mining pit has been suspended until further notice.

"Consequently, you are hereby issued with a compliance order, and are hereby ordered to immediately stop sand mining at Ondando borrow pit till further notice," he said, adding that the Ondonga Traditional Authority should rectify all non-compliance by 31 August.

He said failure to comply with his order would result in his office taking legal action against the traditional authority, which, upon conviction could be fined N$500 000.

Mufeti said should the traditional authority wish to object to his decision, it should do so within 14 days of receipt of the order.

Uugwanga yesterday said he had not seen Mufeti's letter.

"We will comment on it when we receive it and have studied its content," he said.

The environmental commissioner also notified Oshikoto police regional commander Armas Shivute, police inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga, and minister of environment, forestry and tourism Pohamba Shifeta about the suspension and non-compliance order for sand and gravel mining at the Ondando pit.

"The borrow pit and all associated sand and gravel removal activities are therefore considered illegal and must be stopped and discontinued with immediate effect," he stated in a letter addressed to them.

"I hereby request your good office to support our office in sealing off all the entrances to the side. Lastly, our office requests further assistance in combating any other illegal sand mining and gravel removal activities in the Oshana region," he said.

Sand has been extracted by Ondangwa businessmen, such as Otto Niimboto and Petrus Shambo, and Ondangwa mayor Paavo Amwele.

Amwele has previously confirmed that he bought the piece of land where sand mining is taking place, and donated it to the Ondonga Traditional Authority, which applied to the Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism to mine sand.

Ondando residents last week blocked a gravel road leading to the sand pit.

The road was reopened after a scuffle between Shambo and Ondando resident Jesaya Nambundunga, who was among the residents who blocked the road.

Ondando residents claim an environmental clearance certificate was awarded to the businessmen by the environment ministry without an environmental impact assessment and that they were not properly consulted.

Nambundunga said the sand miners have destroyed the fence they have put up around the pit and are currently mining outside the fence.

The residents of Ondando have petitioned Shifeta to revoke the environment clearance certificate issued to the Ondonga Traditional Authority approving sand mining in the region. About 30 villagers have signed this petition.

They fear that if the ministry allows sand mining to continue, it would lead to a number of open pits, and a lack of pasture for their livestock and fields for crops.

They also fear children would drown in the sandpits.

However, Shambo claimed last week that sand mining promotes Oniipa's development, and said those opposing this are disrespectful to Ondonga King Fillemon Nangolo.