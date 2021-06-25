Namibia: Bail Application Stalls in Wasserfall Murder

Walvis Bay — The bail application of siblings Azaan Madisia (28) and Steven Junior Mulundu (22) has been delayed after their legal representative called in sick.

Madisia and Mulundu, who are accused of the brutal murder of Shannon Wasserfall, were expected to start with their bail application on Monday in the Walvis Bay Magistrate's Court.

However, court officials on Wednesday indicated that the bail application had to be postponed as their legal representative fell ill.

"The bail application will be rescheduled after consulting with their legal representative," a court official said.

The duo, who has been in police custody since last year, is accused of murdering Wasserfall before burying her in a shallow grave at the town where she was missing for almost six months last year.

During their last court appearance on 31 May, prosecutor Maggy Shiyagaya-Lotto said that they have made great progress with the case and also received a partial forensic report.

Earlier police reports indicated Wasserfall was allegedly reported missing by Madisia, who is her close friend, on 10 April.

The discovery of her remains, however, led to Madisia's arrest after police could positively place her at the murder scene.

Mulundu was, however, arrested after he handed himself over to the police on 7 November last year and he allegedly admitted to assisting his sister in disposing Wasserfall's remains. Lawyer Gilroy Kasper represents the siblings.