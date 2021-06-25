Namibia: Oshikoto Plagued By School Pregnancies, Dropouts

School dropout and pregnancy rates remain a challenge for the Oshikoto region.

The region has 221 schools with more than 75 600 pupils.

A total of 1 220 pupils dropped out of schools in the region last year, while 442 fell pregnant.

These figures were revealed by Oshikoto governor Penda ya Ndakolo during his state of the region address at Omuthiya on Wednesday.

"This is very unfortunate and worrying. Out of the 3 028 pupils who enrolled for Grade 12 in 2020 only 727 qualified for tertiary education and are now furthering their studies at universities across the country," he said.

Ya Ndakolo said the region also faces incidents of violence.

"Despite the sensitising campaigns conducted by law-enforcement agencies and the Ministry of Gender Equality, Poverty Eradication and Social Welfare, cases of gender-based violence (GBV), domestic violence and rape are still prevalent in the region. I would therefore like to recommend the implementation of programmes by the gender ministry and law-enforcement agencies to engage men to promote gender equality and combat GBV. Programmes against GBV should be rolled out in especially the rural areas of our region," he said.

Another challenge is the compensation of rural communities which have been relocated from their fields to make room for development.

Due to limited funds, some people have refused to be relocated.

"There is a need to speed up the national compensation policy review to accommodate everyone affected in the compensation process," Ya Ndakolo said.

"Capital subsidy allocations should be increased to resurrect the halted development programmes in the region," he urged.

He said the region has made good progress in terms of development, and the council would continue to promote investments through the implementation of existing strategic plans.

"Our efforts may be uneven, and we still have much to do, but we have demonstrated our shared determination to work together and confront our common challenges as a region," Ya Ndakolo said.