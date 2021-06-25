Namibia: Coetzee Takes Charge of Welwitschias... Targets 2023 World Cup

Former Springbok gaffer Allister Coetzee has been appointed as the new head coach of Namibia's senior rugby side Welwitschias, Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) president Corrie Mensah announced yesterday.

The highly-experienced Coetzee, who coached the South African Springboks between 2016 and 2018, will take charge of the Welwitschias from today, and will remain in charge until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France.

"The recruitment and selection process was done in conjunction with World Rugby. Coetzee brings with him a wealth of experience and maturity after working across all levels of the game. He was the Springboks' assistant coach between 2004 and 2007 when the team won the World Cup in 2007. He became head coach of the Springboks from 2016 until 2018. Apart from being involved with the South African national teams, he has also coached the Eastern Province, Sharks and Stormers between 2010 and 2015.

Coetzee also coached the Kobelco Steelers between 2015 and 2016, and the Canon Eagles from 2018 until last year in Japan. That's serious experience that Namibia currently needs. As the NRU, we will do our utmost to support Coetzee by creating the most conducive environment so he delivers on expectations," said Mensah.

He furthermore explained that not only will Coetzee's experience come in handy, but his appointment will also go a long way in helping the NRU realise its goal of qualifying for the 2023 World Cup in France, adding that it is not just about going to the next World Cup, but going there to compete under an experienced coach.

Reacting to his appointment, Coetzee said his ultimate mission is to help Namibia qualify for the 2023 World Cup and ensure the country's game continues to grow at all levels, despite the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic.

"I am grateful and honoured to be appointed to this position. I will do everything in my power to see Namibia qualify for the 2023 World Cup. It is going

to be under trying conditions and circumstances as the world is currently facing this pandemic.

But I am really looking forward to meet the squad and get started. I would like to thank the NRU and World Rugby for the confidence and trust bestowed upon me," said the 58-year-old South African veteran mentor. - ohembapu@nepc.com.na