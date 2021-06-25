Tanzania: Mara Investors Commended for Creating Jobs, Building Economy

THE National Uhuru torch race leader, Lt Josephine Mwambashi has commended investors in Mara region for recording good performance in the business development sector.

Speaking during the launching of various projects in Rorya and Serengeti districts, Lt Mwambashi said a number of jobs have been created through various projects in the area.

She said creation of employment opportunities leads to economic growth and that investors play a big role in building up the country's development. Lt Mwambashi made the remarks when the Uhuru torch was inaugurating a modern petrol station in the outskirts of Tarime town.

"I would like to congratulate investors for job well done. The presence of this petrol station will improve fuel businesses and services in the area," she said.

Mara Regional Commissioner (RC) Ally Hapi received the Freedom Torch Race from his Arusha counterpart, Mr John Mongella on Tuesday.

The race is expected to cover 655 kilometres in Mara region and inaugurate 50 various projects worth 13bn/-, according to Mr Hapi.