Tanzania: Kagera Almost Reaches Revenue Collection Target

TANZANIA Revenue Authority (TRA) in Kagera Region until June 21, this year collected a total of 69.97bn/-, a performance rate of 98.4 per cent, it has been disclosed.

Kagera Regional TRA Manager, Mr Adam Ntoga told the "Daily News" in an interview at his office that the regional revenue target for the 2020/2021 financial year that ends on June 30th, this year was 71.06bn/-.

"Until June 21, this year TRA managed to collect a total of 69.97bn/-. This is a performance rate of 98.4 per cent," he said.

Expounding, he said the Domestic Revenue Department (DRD), target was to collect 42.45bn/- and managed to collect 40.31bn/-, implying 95 per cent performance.

He explained that the Customs and Exercise Department (CED), on the other hand, targeted to collect 28.61bn/- during the same period, surpassing the target of collecting 29.66bn/-.

This is an equivalent of 103.7 per cent performance, he said. He attributed the good performance to tax compliance from tax payers, sensitization campaign more usage of Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs).

Other strategies include frequent reminders by text messages, adverts through local radios and public vehicle announcements, payment of arrears by government agencies, team spirit by all employees and support from other government institutions.

The regional manager appealed to tax payers to adhere to voluntary tax payment and advised them to utilize online submission of tax returns and ensure they get receipts on all purchased products.

Mr Ntoga appealed to Tanzanians to pay taxes as required by the law to enhance economic development and avoid unnecessary inconveniences that may occur due to non-compliance.

All business people must ensure that they pay taxes on time to enable the government provide necessary social services such as health, water and education to the public.

He appealed to taxpayers to visit the nearest TRA offices for necessary guidance and also urged traders to ensure that they utilize Electronic Fiscal Devices (EFDs), appealing to customers to demand receipts for goods they buy. Contravening the directive is an offense and is punishable.

A person convicted for non-issuance of EFDs receipt or demanding a receipt for goods is liable to pay fine ranging between 30.