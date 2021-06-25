Tanzania: Rukwa RC Wants Swindled Money Returned

THE Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joseph Mkirikiti has directed ward and village executive officers of Sumbawanga District Council (SDC) accused of swindling over 500m/- to refund the money before they face full wrath of the law.

The village and ward executives were tasked to collect revenue in the district council but they failed to observe the required financial procedures, which among other things required them to deposit the money in banks but instead they swindled it.

"This is unacceptable, from today I don't want to hear about defaulters ... Rukwa is the only region in the country with a large number of defaulters, including Sumbawanga Municipality, Nkasi, Sumbawanga and Kalambo districts," he said.

He added "Worse still I was shocked to find out that during a period of one month the defaulters have swindled more than 28m/-. I will never tolerate this malpractice." He said that executives who have swindled 500m/- in the past two years and the latest defaulters accused of swindling 28m/- should return the money before the end of this month or else they will face the wrath of the law," warned Mr Mkirikiti.

Equally, the RC ordered the Rukwa Regional Prevention and Combating of the Corruption Bureau (PCCB) Commander, Ms Yustina Changaka to investigate all development and strategic projects whose contractual agreement have been signed by the councils.

The RC warned that he had already directed the anticorruption watch dog bureau to track, arrest and arraign into court all suspects. Mkirikiti issued such directives while addressing a full council meeting held in Laela Township in Sumbawanga District Council.

He explained that despite the efforts made previously when some defaulters were handed to the PCCB officials, nothing had changed since there are still many defaulters whose employers had not held them accountable.

On his part, the Sumbawanga District Council Chairman, Mr Kalolo Ntila briefed the RC that his council has been awarded unqualified audit reports during 2019/20 Financial Year.