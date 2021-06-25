Tanzania: Unveil Untold Challenges in Society, Media Told

MEDIA practitioners in the country have been called on to unveil untold social, political and economic challenges facing people at the grassroots in efforts to address society gaps.

Addressing journalists here on Thursday, Rukwa Regional Commissioner (RC), Mr Joseph Mkirikiti said that the media has a great role to play, especially in identifying gaps in the society by reporting untold challenges facing the public.

"Through the media, problems facing the society become known and make it easier for relevant authorities to address them," he said.

Equally, the RC urged journalists in Rukwa region to report stories which are useful to the public and avoid reports that aim at inciting hatred and conflict in the society and their noble careers.

"Journalists should write news that is useful to the public, and they should also keep pace with dynamic changes in the society and adhere to journalism ethics in order to avoid conflicts" added the RC.

Mr Mkirikiti further noted that the rapid growth of modern technology has given an opportunity for scribers to earn money via self -employed.