Tanzania: Hire Qualified Procurement Experts, Govt Asked

THE Government has been advised to hire more qualified procurement experts to minimise losses incurred due to poor procurement.

The Dar es Salaam Regional Administrative Secretary, Hassan Rugwa made the remarks on behalf of Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner, Amos Makalla at a workshop for women journalists on procurement and supply chain held in the city on Wednesday.

The workshop was organised by the Procurement and Supplies Professionals and Technicians Board (PSPTB) to mark the Public Service Week that began last week.

Rugwa said it should be noted that a large percentage of government budget expenditure depends on procurement and supply since the best value for public spending is achieved by making good use of the budget.

He said journalists can be good ambassadors to provide education to society and can clarify to the community the importance of the component and its benefits in terms of procurement and supply.

Earlier, Jalia Mayanja, who represents the Director General of the Public Service Pension Fund (PSSSF), Hosea Kashimba, said there are a lot of positive effects that can occur to society from family level to the nation once women are empowered.

For his part, Dar es Salaam Regional Business Officer, Thabit Massa said more than 10bn/- were provided annually for the special groups including youths and women to support their business.

"The issuing of the loans follows the procurement and supply laws. I urge various groups to be registered by the authorities board to enjoy the privileges available from the government," said Massa, Adding, we encourage more women to join and find groups to get the loans since many of them were in the small category of business.

Money is there, we are waiting for them to come and get it by following procedures including registered members. He cited the Dar es Salaam Region as having an estimated one million people engaged in informal business, most of them being women entrepreneurs in the low-income gr