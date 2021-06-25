Cameroon: AFCON 2021 - Olembe Stadium Undergoing Finishing Touches

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education inspected construction works at the Complex yesterday June 24, 2021.

From all indications, works at the Olembe Sports Complex is progressing and near completion. Contractors are now making the finishing touches in order to meet the deadline. The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, President of the Local Organising Committee for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi inspected construction works at the Olembe Sports Complex yesterday June 24, 2021. Minister Mouelle Kombi was accompanied by representatives of the various administrations. The purpose of the visit was to assess works that are ongoing at the Olembe site that is expected to host the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations that will kick off in January 2022. The visit comes on the heels of a CAF inspection mission to the country.

The Minister visited the Annex Stadium, the main stadium, the newly installed turnstile, dressing rooms, presidential tribune, commercial centre and the press tribune among others. As of yesterday, work at the site had increased immensely and only finishing touches are going on. Constructors say what is going on now is the construction of a 3,000m steeple chase track at the Annex Stadium Number Two, placing of the tartan on the athletics track, construction of a water tank at the south entrance, placing of cables for holding the pangolin skin cover around the stadium, the construction of the lamp stand at the Annex Stadium Number One and completion of works at the press tribune. Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi said the wish of the government is for the stadium to be ready in September because Cameroon is envisaging hosting an international match at the Olembe Sports Complex then.

Yoann Ropital, MEP Director Magil Construction said inside the stadium 99 per cent of the material is there. What is remaining is just the finishing phase that will soon begin. He said installation of all the materials in the technical area of the stadium is going on. Water will be put inside the building in two weeks, etc. He said the biggest job that is left is the exterior decoration and the media tribune. He assured that the Olembe Stadium will be the most equipped in camera points in all Africa and that in August all will be ready. He said the biggest problems faced by the company have been solved and everything is ok. Narcisse Mouelle Kombi used the occasion to announce that the draw of the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations will take place in August at the Yaounde Conference Centre. He also said the mascot and the hymn song for the competition were adopted by CAF.