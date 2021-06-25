Cameroon: Senate - Economic, Diplomatic Bills Adopted

The House President, Marcel Niat Njifenji presided at the plenary sitting during which the bills were adopted on June 24, 2021.

Three bills have been adopted at the Senate after general debates. The legal instruments pertaining to economic, diplomatic and environmental affairs were adopted during a plenary sitting on June 24, 2021 chaired by Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji.

The first to be adopted was Bill No.166/PJL/SEN/2L which seeks to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Stepping Stone Agreement towards a bilateral Economic Partnership Agreement between Cameroon and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Defended by the Minister of the Economy, Planning and Regional Development, Alamine Ousmane Mey, the Agreement allows Cameroonian products to access the British market at preferential rates, free of customs duties and quotas, similar to the Economic Partnership Agreement in force with the European Union. The Agreement, the Minister explained is aimed at boosting, developing and intensifying trade and economic relations between Cameroon and the United Kingdom, as well as further strengthening cooperation ties based on the principles of reciprocity, equality and mutual respect.

Another legal instrument adopted is Bill No.165/PJL/SEN/2L to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the cooperation agreement between Cameroon and the Swiss Federal Council on the reciprocal abolition of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic or service passports, signed in Yaounde on September 26, 2014. Defended by the Minister Delegate to the Minister of External Relations in charge of Cooperation with the Commonwealth, Felix Mbayu, the bill abolishes visa applications and payment of related fees for holders of the aforementioned passports in the two countries. The visa exemption also extends to members of the families of holders of the said passports. Minister Mbayu said the bill strengthens cooperation ties between the two countries and allows nationals who possess the above mentioned passports to enter and leave the territory of either State for administrative reasons to do so without major difficulties.

The third bill seeks to govern access to genetic resources, their derivatives, traditional knowledge associated with genetic resources and the fair and equitable sharing of the benefits arising from their utilization. The legal document, defended by the Minister of the Environment, Nature Protection and Sustainable Development, Hele Pierre, support the valorization of genetic resources and improve their contribution to biodiversity.