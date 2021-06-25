Cameroon: Yaounde - Ultra-Modern Hotel Complex in Three Years

Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute presided at the ceremony to lay the foundation stone of the five-star hotel complex yesterday June 24, 2021.

In the coming three years everything being equal, Cameroon's political capital Yaounde will be endowed with a futuristic ultra-modern hotel complex and leisure park called " Hotel du lac" to be constructed at the Mingoa Valley around the Yaounde Municipal Lake.

The hotel complex that has three futuristic buildings estimated to cost FCFA 98 billion each with its own specificities, more importantly has five-star 32-storey hotel with some 350 rooms and 400 capacity parking lot. The complex will be the fruit of the lease concluded between the State of Cameroon represented by the Minister in charge of Lands, and the Belgian partner the International Infrastructure Development Group and will be constructed by Arabian Construction CO.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute, the representative of the Head of State, President Paul Biya did not only preside at the ceremony but more importantly laid the foundation stone of the hotel complex on June 24, 2021. He said the complex will be a futuristic investment that will improve Yaounde's reception capacity. The Prime Minister said the land that will host the hotel infrastructure covers a surface area of a little over three hectares belonging to the State. "At the moment the initiative enters the crucial implementation stage, I would like to reiterate the importance that the Head of State attaches to its total success," the Prime Minister stated. To him, the avant-garde project will undoubtedly contribute, once completed, to raising the profile of the capital city, Yaounde.

The Head of Government expressed satisfaction as the project will be a source of positive externalities. He stated that hotel investment generates tax revenue for the significant commercial production and various trades fostered by tourism, as well as create many jobs for youths . Prime Minister Dion Ngute urged all stakeholders to scrupulously respect the contract commitments as well as the specifications contained in the various technical documents. He also told ministries involved in the development of the project to kindly lend a hand to the promoters, so that convincing results can be achieved.

The representative of the Head of State and other officials went home with a full understanding of the every detail about the construction project. Franck Smolders the representative of the partner promoter company, International Infrastructure Development Group gave details about the entire project and the architect Patrick Lootens gave technical specifications.

Other speakers during the event included the representative of the Ambassador of Belgium who considered the project as the translation of excellent relations between his country and Cameroon. The Mayor of the Yaounde City, Luc Messi Atangana lauded the initiative that will once more embellish the capital city and further project it to international standards.