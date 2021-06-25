Seychelles: 2 Sri Lankan-Registered Vessels Intercepted in Seychellois Waters for Illegal Fishing

25 June 2021
Seychelles News Agency (Victoria)

Two Sri Lankan-registered vessels have been intercepted in the Seychelles' waters on suspicion of illegal fishing, the Seychelles People's Defence Forces (SPDF) said on Friday.

SPDF said that the interception was made "in a coordinated operation carried out by the Seychelles Coast Guard, Seychelles Air Force, Special Forces Unit, and the National Information Sharing and Coordination Centre."

The two vessels with six Sri Lankan nationals on each boat were spotted 177 nautical miles northwest of Mahe, the main island, by a Dornier Patrol aircraft of the Seychelles Air Force during a routine patrol.

The Patrol Ship Etoile of the Seychelles Coast Guard was diverted to carry out the interception which took place on Wednesday, June 23.

SPDF said that "the Seychelles Fishing Authority (SFA) was notified and, based on evidence found, the fishing vessels were escorted to Port Victoria for further investigation. The vessels arrived in Port Victoria under escort this morning. Investigations are still ongoing."

The interception comes almost a week after a captain of a Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessel was charged for illegal fishing by the Supreme Court of Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean.

The number of vessels caught on suspicion of illegal fishing in the Seychelles' waters since May this year is now five.

Seychelles has a vast Exclusive Economic Zone of 1.4 million square kilometres which presents a challenge when it comes to monitoring illegal activities in the island nation's waters.

Read the original article on Seychelles News Agency.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Seychelles News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

Top Headlines: Seychelles

More From: Seychelles News Agency

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Kenyan Ruling Party Takes First Step To Coalition With Opposition
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Are We Africans Our Own Worst Enemy?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X