South Africa: John Hlophe Saga - Judge Monde Samela's 'Mis-Appointment' to Judicial Service Commission Is Odd

opinion

The effect of the 'mis-appointment' of Judge Monde Samela on the disciplinary proceedings of the Judicial Service Commission in the Judge John Hlophe affair is now a matter of some moment. That he should not be serving on the commission is patently clear.

Back in 2008, the then newish Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe already had a chequered disciplinary track record and a rather charmed life, given the number of run-ins he had had with the disciplinary machinery of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC). Instead of taking advantage of the slack he was cut in the early years of his judicial career, he has repeatedly challenged the system in clashes with colleagues, not only in his own division, but also in both higher courts. Those incidents have been written about already and need not be repeated now.

In May 2008, the then justices of the Constitutional Court accused Hlophe, in effect, of attempting to defeat the ends of justice by interfering with two of its members in an effort to influence the outcome of a pending appeal. He wanted them to arrive at a decision favourable to Jacob Zuma, then a private citizen with presidential aspirations.

After a long...