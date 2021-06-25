South Africa: The ANC 'Messed Up' Ace's Suspension Big Time, Dali Mpofu Tells Johannesburg High Court

analysis

Ace Magashule's suspension is unconstitutional and his deputy Jessie Duarte did not have the right to suspend him, court hears in first day's evidence.

The ANC violated the Constitution again and again in the way in which it suspended its Secretary-General Ace Magashule in May, Magashule's advocate Dali Mpofu told the Johannesburg High Court in five hours of argument on Thursday.

Magashule sat pensively behind Mpofu for the entire day's virtual hearing, except when he went to address a rally outside the court. He was visible at the Microsoft Teams hearing -- his presence a testament to how critically important this hearing is for the strongman politician who has only ever worked for or represented the ANC.

The ANC suspended Magashule in May 2021 in line with a resolution taken at its Nasrec conference in 2017 that said any member or leader accused of serious corruption should step aside. The resolution was subsequently narrowed to read that only members or leaders criminally charged in these matters should do so.

Magashule is so focused on campaigning against his suspension that his supporters organised a Johannesburg rally on the day the city and the province notched up...