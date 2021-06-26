Zimbabwe: Chinamasa Exposes Zanu-PF Fear for Diasporans

ZANU PF Acting National Political Commissar has exposed his party's fear of diasporans after demanding the removal of sanctions which he said makes the playing field uneven, favouring of the opposition should diaspora vote be allowed.

Addressing the press on Thursday at the party headquarters, Chinamasa said they want to be allowed to go into the diaspora to campaign.

The bulk of Zanu PF leadership are not allowed to go into United States and United Kingdom due to restrictive measures imposed on Zimbabwe.

"If you want diaspora vote, first make the playing field level by removing all sanctions, so that ZANU PF leadership can go there to the diaspora and campaign freely without being vetted against sanctions," he said.

"We are seeking to organize our membership for the Zimbabweans living in the diaspora. We aim to create party district in those countries," he said.

Chinamasa said Zanu PF was headed for a massive electoral victory in the 2023 general elections praising President Emerson Mnangagwa for transforming the party into a political machine.

"His Excellency's achievements have transformed Zanu PF into a juggernaut political machine, steamrolling and unstoppable towards electoral victory in 2023. It is on the strength of these achievements that Zanu PF through many conference resolutions resolved that Cde E.D Mnangagwa is our sole presidential candidate come 2023 harmonised elections," said Chinamasa.

The news conference was flanked by former party commissars include Engelbert Rugeje, Webster Shamu and Victor Matemadanda.

Engelbet RugejePatrick ChinamasaWebster Shamu and Victor Matemadanda