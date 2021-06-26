Kenya: Sauti Sol Display Colourful Music Video for 'Rhumba Japani'

Grammy Award-winning group, Sauti Sol has released the music video for Rhumba Japani - their current lead single, featuring Bensoul, Xenia, Nviiri The Storyteller, Okello Max, and NHP.

The song is a celebratory, trap-inspired single with jazzy live instrumentation.

With rhumba meaning dance, the group and enlisted features embody the jovial experience through the visuals of the music video.

Sauti Sol takes fans on a pop art experience with the jovial and celebratory music video, with visuals lending from the sonic experience of the single.

The music video's release comes off the back of the group celebrating the one-year anniversary since the release of their fifth studio album Midnight Train.

Overall, the leading Kenyan quartet has had a lot to celebrate in the New Year.

Besides the release of their Rhumba Japani music video, the group is the ambassadors of the newly launched Infinix Note Pro10, faces and partners of the Pace Sol wireless pods, and the stars of the newly launched television show, Sol Family.

This as they still call the shots as founders of Sol Generation.

Days before the release of the video, the group revealed that the song was an ode to a Congolose band called Rhumba Japan they used to go and listen in the city before they become famous.

"This is a Congolese band called Rhumba Japan. We used to go watch them play at Simmers after our band practice till late to avoid rush hour bus fare, because that's when it was affordable to go home. Rhumba Japani is an ode to them and the significance of those times in our journey," they said.

The hit song is available from their album, Midnight Train.