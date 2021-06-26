Rwanda: Kagame, Tshisekedi Tour Areas Affected By Earthquakes in Rubavu

President Paul Kagame, alongside his DRC counterpart President Félix Tshisekedi, on Friday, toured areas affected by earthquakes which were caused by the recent Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in Rubavu.

"The Heads of State were assessing the damages caused by the recent Nyiragongo volcanic eruption," the President's office said in a tweet.

Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted last month, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing to Rubavu District.

Majority who fled to Rwanda have since gone back.

President Tshisekedi, who is on a one-day working visit, was earlier received by President Kagame at La Corniche One-Stop Border Post.

Following the tour, both heads of state are expected to hold bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, President Kagame is scheduled to reciprocate the working visit where he will be received by President Tshisekedi in Goma.

Some of the roads that were damaged from earthquakes caused by the volcanic eruption in Goma, DRC.

Goma is the provincial capital of North Kivu Province.

The two Heads of State will visit areas damaged by the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on the Congolese side of the border before holding bilateral talks.

Delegations from both nations will sign bilateral agreements to further strengthen the DRC-Rwanda diplomatic ties, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Rwanda and DRC ties have been boosted in recent years and that is evident in growing trade, security and socio-economic ties.

DRC has also expressed interest to be a member of the regional bloc currently comprising Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.

A verification team has since been appointed by the EAC Council of Ministers and is currently in DR Congo for 10 days to assess the vast country's suitability to be admitted into the Community.

