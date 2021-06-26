Rwanda: Kagame, Tshisekedi Tour Areas Affected By Earthquakes in Rubavu

25 June 2021
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Ashimwe

President Paul Kagame, alongside his DRC counterpart President Félix Tshisekedi, on Friday, toured areas affected by earthquakes which were caused by the recent Nyiragongo volcanic eruption in Rubavu.

"The Heads of State were assessing the damages caused by the recent Nyiragongo volcanic eruption," the President's office said in a tweet.

Mount Nyiragongo in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, erupted last month, sending panicked residents of the nearby city of Goma fleeing to Rubavu District.

Majority who fled to Rwanda have since gone back.

President Tshisekedi, who is on a one-day working visit, was earlier received by President Kagame at La Corniche One-Stop Border Post.

Following the tour, both heads of state are expected to hold bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, President Kagame is scheduled to reciprocate the working visit where he will be received by President Tshisekedi in Goma.

Some of the roads that were damaged from earthquakes caused by the volcanic eruption in Goma, DRC.

Goma is the provincial capital of North Kivu Province.

The two Heads of State will visit areas damaged by the Nyiragongo volcanic eruption on the Congolese side of the border before holding bilateral talks.

Delegations from both nations will sign bilateral agreements to further strengthen the DRC-Rwanda diplomatic ties, according to a statement from the Office of the President.

Rwanda and DRC ties have been boosted in recent years and that is evident in growing trade, security and socio-economic ties.

DRC has also expressed interest to be a member of the regional bloc currently comprising Rwanda, Burundi, Uganda, Kenya, South Sudan and Tanzania.

A verification team has since been appointed by the EAC Council of Ministers and is currently in DR Congo for 10 days to assess the vast country's suitability to be admitted into the Community.

eashimwe@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/EdwinAshimwe

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X