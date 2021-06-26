Zimbabwe: Muzarabani Basks in Pakistan Super League Title Glory

25 June 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

ZIMBABWE national cricket team star Blessing Muzarabani celebrated the major title of his career after inspiring the Multan Sultans to the Pakistan Super League title on Thursday night.

The tall fast bowler was impressive with ball in hand after picking up two wickets for 26 runs in four overs as the Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 47 runs to win the Pakistan Super League in the final played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

In addition to the two wickets he took, Muzarabani also made it very difficult for the opponents to score after finishing the match with an economy rate of 6.5 runs an over, the best by a Sultans bowler on the night.

It is the first time the Multan Sultans, who are coached by Zimbabwean legend Andy Flower, have ever won the PSL since the league started in 2016.

The Sultans scored 206/7 batting first. Zalmi gave fight till Imran Tahir took three wickets in the 17th over of the chase to settle matters.

Zalmi finished with 159/9 in 20 overs, as the Sultans celebrated their maiden title.

Having only joined the Sultans as a replacement for Obed McCoy, Muzarabani put up top class performances, picking up 10 wickets in the six matches he played in.

Muzarabani could not hide his joy after his team's memorable win.

"I'm really happy. It was really good, really tough cricket. You have to get it right against the guys who take you on, it was good, a good learning experience. Especially (coach) Andy (Flower), it's been really nice. No pressure, especially when I go for runs. He supports me and says just keep going buddy," said Muzarabani after the match.

