Zimbabwe: Zifa, Dynamos Lead Tributes for Warriors Legend Misheck Chidzambwa

ZIMBABWE'S football mother body, ZIFA has joined the chorus of tributes for late former Warriors captain and coach, Misheck Chidzambwa, describing him as a "dedicated and inspirational Warrior both as a player and coach".

"Scania" as Chidzambwa was affectionately known in local football circles, died on Thursday night at the age of 66 after a long illness.

As hundreds filled social media with messages of condolence and tribute to the star, ZIFA, who Chidzambwa worked with both as a player and coach, led the tributes.

"The Zimbabwe Football Association conveys its heartfelt condolences to the Chidzambwa family and the football fraternity at large following the passing on of former Warriors captain and coach Misheck 'Scania' Marimo Chidzambwa," said ZIFA in a statement.

"Chidzambwa was a dedicated and inspirational Warrior both as a player and coach. In 1985, he captained the Warriors to the team's first silverware, the CECAFA CUP under the tutelage of the recently departed Mick Poole (MHSRIP).

"In 2000, he coached the Warriors to their first ever Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) title. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the departed legend in this period of grief."

ZIFA said the late Chidzambwa had left a legacy in Zimbabwean football after instilling a winning culture within the Warriors both during his playing days and later as a coach.

"While we mourn the sad loss of a larger-than-life Warrior, we derive some solace from the indelible legacy of winning 'firsts' that shall immortalise him in Zimbabwean football. The culture of winning cultivated by Chidzambwa and his teammates in the early days of independence continues to drive the association's work today as Zimbabwe keeps rising towards becoming a giant on the continent. May his soul rest in eternal peace."

Chidzambwa becomes the third Zimbabwean football legend to die inside a month following the passing on of another DeMbare and Warriors great, David "Yogi" Mandigora, and former Dynamos and Warriors coach, Mick Poole.

The late Misheck and his elder brother, Sunday, are both legends of Zimbabwean football.

Chidzambwa made history by becoming the first captain to lift silverware with the Warriors when Zimbabwe won the CECAFA Senior Challenge Cup at Rufaro in 1985 under the tutelage of Poole, who sadly passed away in the United Kingdom last week, at the age of 85 years.

He would lead the country to its second trophy as a coach in 2000 when he led the Warriors to their first COSAFA Cup title.

At club level, Chidzambwa won seven league titles with Dynamos, who also joined the rest of the nation in mourning their son.

"We are saddened by the passing away of a great player and coach Misheck Chidzambwa. Chidzambwa won seven titles with us, was the first Warriors captain to win silverware and first Warriors coach to win COSAFA Cup," said the statement from Dynamos.

Chidzambwa also had coaching stints with a number of domestic topflight clubs such as Tanganda, Chapungu, Sporting Lions and Blue Ribbon.

Mourners are gathered at house number 10 Samanyanga Close Zengeza 5, Chitungwiza.