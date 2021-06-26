Zimbabwe: Tamy Moyo Appointed ZIMOCO Brand Ambassador

25 June 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Lemuel Chekai

Popular contemporary musician, Tamy Moyo has inked a deal with vehicle distributing company, ZIMOCO, as its brand ambassador.

Speaking during the unveiling ceremony where the award winning Afropop star was also handed car keys to a brand new Haval Jolion, Tamy could not hide her excitement saying, "I'm deeply honoured and excited for this forged partnership between the two strong brands, The ZIMOCO brand and the Tamy Moyo brand."

She wished for this development to stand as a torchbearer and motivation for fellow youths to dream big.

"I'm more-so excited to see the great results we will yield. I hope this inspires young people to keep dreaming big and to scale to greater heights," Moyo said.

This comes amidst wide outcries over little corporate involvement in the local arts industry. Speaking to this regard, Moyo hoped for this achievement to motivate industry titans toward arts.

"Let this also be a new door in the quest for titans of industry to support young minds who will be the future of tomorrow, which is why being part of the innovation of the Haval Jolion which is a game-changer in the motor industry - both youthful and fashionable - makes this partnership all the more thrilling. We boast not only about its luxurious interior and gorgeous exterior but its safety and intelligence. Therefore I am confident that I can be the bridge between ZIMOCO and young people who are movers and shakers." she said.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

