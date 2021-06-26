Nigeria: Buhari Appoints PPPRA Chairman, Executive Secretary

25 June 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The appointment is for four years.

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of a Chairman, and an Executive Secretary for the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA).

The Chairman is Atuonwo A. Obinna, while the Executive Secretary is Mr Abdulkadir Saidu, reappointed for another four years.

The appointment of Mr Obinna as Chairman Governing Board for a four-year term is in accordance with Section 2 (1-3) and 3 (a) of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment, ETC) Act 2003.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media and Publicity)

June 25, 2021

