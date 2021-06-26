Nigeria: 7-Year-Old Boy Orphaned By Boko Haram Wanders in Maiduguri

26 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Abba Mustapha, a seven-year-old boy whose parents were killed by Boko Haram has been found wandering in Maiduguri, capital of Borno State.

Abba was found by a Good Samaritan who took him to the Borno Radio Television (BRTV) on Thursday.

Our correspondent, who interacted with the boy at the premises of BRTV learnt that one Hajiya Bintu from Monguno brought him to Maiduguri after insurgents killed his parents.

His foster parent enrolled him in a Quranic school in Bulumkutu where the teacher was said to have flogged him severely over his inability to recite the Quran.

Master Abba said, "My name is Abba Masta (Mustapha)... Boko Haram killed my father. My mother is in Monguno.

"I didn't see my mother again in Monguno and Hajiya Bintu brought me to Maiduguri, I am an almajiri. Mallam asked me to read but I could not read so the mallam started beating me.

"Someone brought me to this place yesterday and left," and added that, "My back is paining me."

Daily Trust Saturday gathered that the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Hajiya Zoawara Gambo, has directed that the boy be immediately taken to a rehabilitation centre in Bulumkutu.

