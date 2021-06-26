Nigeria: NAPTIP Rescues 151 Survivors of Sexual Violence in Sokoto

26 June 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Auwal

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP) has rescued 151 survivors of child abuse and sexual exploitation in Sokoto State.

The victims, 103 girls and 48 boys, were rescued between January and June.

The agency's head of counselling and rehabilitation, Hajiya Hassana Mika'il, revealed this during a four-day media dialogue with media practitioners on ethical reporting and advocacy to eliminate violence against women and girls in Sokoto State.

The media dialogue was organised by the Spotlight Initiative.

She noted that the agency was able to secure three convictions within the period under review.

She, however, complained of intense pressure from highly placed individuals and community leaders in the state to compromise cases involving children of those in positions of authority in the state.

