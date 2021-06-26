South Sudan: Govt Lost $4 Billion in Uncollected Oil Taxes - South Sudan VP

stock image
25 June 2021
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Waakhe Simon Wudu

Juba , South Sudan — South Sudan's government says it has lost more than $4 billion in unpaid oil taxes since the country gained its independence a decade ago.

Vice President James Wani Igga, who chairs the country's economic cluster, said the government is enacting measures to get hold of the money.

"In the area of oil, we are discovering painful malpractices, maladministration. For example, we have over 500 service companies. Most of them have never paid income tax," Igga told reporters this week in Juba.

After poring over the activities of oil companies since the country's independence in 2011, the government determined that hundreds of companies owed it a total of $1.5 billion dollars in income taxes and $3.3 billion dollars in arrears, according to Igga.

"We are taking this seriously. If you add $1.5 billion plus $3.3 billion, you have $4.8 billion. This would have done a lot for the country. You don't even need to borrow from anyone, but we have been cheated," Igga said Wednesday at an event officially launching the country's first oil and gas licensing auction.

Igga did not explain how the government had failed to collect the taxes and arrears, but he vowed to take concrete measures to recover the money.

"Let me here in my capacity as the economic cluster chair warn all that we are going to be more stringent. For sure, we are not going to continue like that. We are going to be more stringent, and we will never stomach any defrauding or nonpayment of government rights by any concerned company," Igga said.

Ahmed Morjan, a senior economics lecturer at the University of Juba, said he was not surprised to hear the government lost billions of dollars in oil-related tax revenue. The discovery may just be the tip of the iceberg, he said.

"There have been a lot of loopholes in the tax arrangements in South Sudan, especially those who are responsible for collection. Now you can imagine if taxes are not collected from companies for 10 years, then one may suspect foul play in it because under normal circumstances, every business is supposed to be paying its taxes on an annual basis," Morjan told VOA's South Sudan in Focus.

Morjan said the government should step up its investigations into companies that never pay taxes.

"They have to find out and strategize how these companies should be paying their taxes to the government, and the arrears, and they should make clear that every year, taxpayers pay their taxes," he said.

The 2012 South Sudan Petroleum Act requires that all companies operating in the oil industry pay taxes and customs duties to the national government. Chapter 16 states that anyone conducting petroleum activities in the country shall pay taxes and customs duties in accordance with the applicable law, and that the Ministry of Petroleum shall develop "a model petroleum agreement in cooperation with the ministry of finance."

The act also requires that all taxes, royalties, rental fees and any other fees payable to a licensee or contractor in the oil sector be paid to the National Revenue Fund.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Militant Network Linked to Cash for South Africa's Zuma, Guptas?
There's Lots More to Know About African Elephants Than You Think
How Palm Oil Became the World's Most Used, Most Hated Fat Source
Former Cote d'Ivoire President Laurent Gbagbo Files for Divorce
Nigeria President Postpones Health Trip to London - Aide Says
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X