Nigeria: No Progress Yet On Abducted Tegina Islamiyya School Pupils - H/Master

26 June 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abu Nmodu

The headmaster of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina in Niger State where bandits recently abducted 136 pupils, Mr. Alhassan Garba Abubakar, yesterday said no progress had yet been made on the release of the pupils, even as another attack on the town was foiled by security men yesterday.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the abductors contacted Abubakar to give him information on the condition of the children.

The head master told LEADERSHIP Weekend that the abductors contacted him yesterday, adding that there was no progress on the release of the pupils.

He said; "The bandits contacted me about 30 minutes ago, and the demanded ransom is still within the range of N110 million and N150 million, I can also tell you that the children are ill, they cannot be okay, it is now about a month they abducted those children."

It was also learnt that despite the recently launched security operation by Niger State Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello to rescue the pupils, the abductors are still insisting on payment of ransom.

Bandits yesterday made attempt to attack Tegina village but were repelled, Four of them were arrested and taken to the Kagara Divisional Police headquarters where they were being interrogated.

